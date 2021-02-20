A few months ago, a person who enters every day Valdebebas He confessed his anxiety to me. “Yes Karim is injured we will be very bad. “Well, the dreaded moment has arrived, and in the worst time of the season. It’s terrible, frustrating, desperate. But it was to be expected because Benzema He has had to play almost everything, since he has no guarantee substitute. I think even the Madrid can work reasonably well without Sergio Ramos in defense but it seems impossible to me that the absence of the French striker can be compensated. With all due respect to Mariano, which will surely put a lot of desire on the pitch, there is an abyss between the two 9. Not only will Madrid’s scoring ability be affected, but also the construction and fluidity of the game.

With Benzema and his movements and his precise reading of what the games ask for, the life of the whole team is easier. Without Benzema, life becomes harder and more complicated. Right now I feel anger towards Luka jovic, who came to be an alternative to Karim and who despised the honor that was done to him. Because having the possibility of wearing the Madrid shirt is the greatest thing that can happen to a footballer. Benzema has understood it better than anyone and that is why he has been here for twelve years, rejecting millionaire offers. And that’s why we will miss him so much in the coming days.