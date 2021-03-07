Two weeks ago, on these same pages, I wrote a column called ‘Life without Benzema‘, lamenting the injury of the most decisive player in the merengue squad. So today, thank God (and the doctors of the Real Madrid), I can slightly modify the headline and put a “with” where there was previously a “without”. A simple three-letter word that changes on the paper of the newspaper and that radically changes the perception that Madridistas are going to have of this always so peculiar match. How the fans who wanted to see my compatriot out of the club season after season have evolved and who now look like the drivers of Benzema’s car! But this is another matter. What matters is today and the tranquility that the return of a striker provokes who, we have seen once again throughout these days, does not have any serious change in the current Madrid squad.

However, beyond all that he brings with his goals and his prodigiously intelligent game (everyone knows this already), I think it is essential to describe the very special relationship that Benzema has with stress and pressure. He manages these aspects of the football job so well that, at times, he can seem removed from the gravity of the moment, disinterested. Quite the opposite. This false coldness allows him to shine in games that paralyze others less prepared.