Life | When Jukka Mann was young, having a child felt like too much of a commitment, but now there are no more mother candidates waiting in line – “I only realized these things when I’m 45 and single”

Really wild numbers, says the professor about how many childless men there are in Finland. There is no single reason for the situation, but an explanation can be found, for example, in the level of education. Jukka Manni noticed at the age of 45 that age also matters.

Kaisa Hahto HS

27.9. 2:00 am | Updated 6:13 am

“I don’t don’t know if this is understood in Finland.”

So begins the professor Marika Jalovaara looking at the numbers that describe male infertility in Finland.

“When these figures are presented to foreign colleagues, the reactions are quite strong. These are really wild,” says Jalovaara, who works as a professor of sociology and demography at the University of Turku.