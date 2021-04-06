Life When distressing memories of a relationship constantly penetrate the mind after a divorce, it can be a mental disorder – Experts tell you what feelings are normal after a divorce

Traumatic stress disorder is a common mental health problem that causes a person to go through traumatic memory over and over again. The disorder or its symptoms can be predisposed to seeing death, a natural disaster – and sometimes rarely a dangerous relationship.

Guarantees and the states of fear began after the separation. They were severe and caused physical symptoms: difficulty concentrating, sweating, nausea.

Nora would not have wanted to meet her ex-husband after the divorce, but the common child was obliged to meet the ex-partner from time to time.