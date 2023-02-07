Life | Tia Mikkola’s twins were four months old when the ultrasound showed the other twins – “Everyone thinks this is impossible to survive”

Tia Mikkola and Marko Uusitalo have two twins under the age of two, a 9-year-old firstborn, animals and crops on two farms. Now they tell what it’s like to run a large family.

Arki goes according to the exact schedule when there are four children under the age of two in the family. So there is a small squeak from the double carriages every day almost every minute at the same time, he says Marko Uusitalo.

We are on a small farm in Köyliö, a village of a couple of thousand people in Satakunta. It’s 11:37, and five months old Emily patting his father from the carriage. Twin sister Yemina there are still siskies nearby. A moment earlier, Uusitalo has said that the smaller twins wake up “at 11:35 or thereabouts”.