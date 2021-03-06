E.In the Whitsun tournament without an audience, the organizers of the Wiesbaden Riding and Driving Club (WRFC) could not imagine last year and canceled the traditional event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation has hardly changed so far in 2021. Nevertheless, from May 21st to 24th, at least four-star dressage and jumping competitions are to be held in the Biebrich Castle Park.

They want to endure the fact that there are still no spectators possible. “We don’t want to disappear from the scene and instead make sure that the riders get tournaments again,” says Vice President Hanns-Dietrich Rahn. This is possible because the state of Hesse and the city of Wiesbaden have kept their grants at the same level and the sponsors have remained loyal. Without ticket sales and other income, the budget had to be “almost halved” according to Rahn and is now only 950,000 euros. The grand prize is said to be endowed with 100,000 euros.

Advertised internationally

“We calculated position by position,” says Rahn. The loss of income is offset by savings due to the elimination of the expensive grandstands or the white city with its tents and sales stands. The horse night show, eventing and vaulting were canceled in the program. The freestyle of the dressage specialists, for which the riders can choose as an alternative to the Grand Prix Spécial, is not held under floodlights as usual, but during the day. The WRFC is replacing the Youngster Tour for young show jumpers with a one-star offer so that the starters can bring several horses to Hesse. In the square there will also be comparisons for the youngsters, the five to seven year old movement talents.

As in previous years, the tournament is internationally advertised and includes four world ranking tests. Around 80 show jumpers and 30 dressage riders are expected. For your stay and the processes on the premises, the now common hygiene standards apply. All participants and those involved must show negative tests for the coronavirus when entering, there are fever measurements at the entrance, separating discs between judges and note-takers, and masking requirements apply. Only a certain number of couples are allowed to stay in the warm-up areas. Anyone who has finished their competition has to leave the site quickly.

“We are currently working through a list of questions from the World Federation FEI,” says Rahn. The organizers have also dealt with the rampant herpes virus, which has already cost the lives of individual horses in Germany. “We may only be able to allow vaccinated animals to participate in the tournament.” According to the doctor, surveyed vets in Hanover and Gießen assume that this pathogen is only a short-term danger and that the wave should have subsided within four to six weeks. All national tournaments in Germany and most international events in Europe have been canceled by the end of March.

Rahn admits that there is still a “certain risk” that the Whitsun tournament cannot be won. But in a vote on Wednesday, the WRFC governing body unanimously agreed to at least tackle it. WRFC President Kristina Dyckerhoff emphasizes: “For us this is an affair of the heart.”