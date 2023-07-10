It rains incessantly, one person has already been swept away by the floods and died. More storms are feared.

NEW YORK – Heavy rain has caused “life-threatening” flooding in upstate New York. According to media reports, a woman was swept away by a flash flood and killed while leaving her home in the Hudson Valley with her dog. The state governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency in two districts on Sunday (local time). According to official figures, more than 12,000 households had no electricity on Sunday evening.

The counties of Orange County northwest of New York City and Ontario County were particularly hard hit. Up to 20 centimeters of rain per square meter would have created “life-threatening conditions from flash floods,” said Governor Hochul. Roads turned into torrents of water, bridges were washed away. “We are reaching a critical point in this weather event,” she said.

The state’s weather service said it had “received multiple reports of significant flooding and people being trapped in vehicles in eastern Orange County.” Interstate highways in at least five counties have been closed due to the flooding. The governor’s office warned of more flash flooding and heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms on Monday.

According to climate researchers, extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall are increasing in intensity and frequency worldwide as a result of global warming. (afp, mke)