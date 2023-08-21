Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Hurricane Hilary is heading for Mexico and the southwestern United States. It could be one of the “most devastating storms” in a decade.

San Quintín – Not only in Storms cause severe damage in Germany at. A US researchers warn of extreme “super storms” in the future. Currently, the Pacific hurricane “Hilary” is heading for the southwest of the USA to. In the meantime, he has made landfall in northwestern Mexico. According to media reports, there have already been two fatalities, and a state of emergency has been declared in some regions.

Hurricane “Hilary” is rushing towards Mexico and the USA: “Catastrophic flooding” is imminent

According to the Mexican Weather Service, the center of the storm on Sunday morning (August 20, local time) was about 200 kilometers south of the municipality of San Quintín on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. “Hilary” recently reached sustained wind speeds of 130 kilometers per hour.

Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know View photo gallery

The storm on Saturday (August 19) weakened from a category four hurricane (of five levels) to category one and is expected to become a tropical storm. According to the weather service, heavy rain and gusts of wind of up to 120 kilometers per hour and tidal waves up to six meters high are still imminent. The US National Hurricane Center warned of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

Hurricane Hilary has already claimed two lives in Mexico

There are now two fatalities. A man was swept away in his van in the Mexican community of Navolato in Sinaloa state and was found dead a few kilometers further, the newspaper reported El Universal. Another person was killed trying to cross a river in the town of Mulegé, Baja California, the newspaper reported Milenio.

According to the US hurricane center, “Hilary” should hit the United States on Sunday afternoon – faster than initially predicted. The storm is expected to last through Monday. According to Deanne Criswell, chief of the national disaster management agency, the storm poses a threat to Southern California. “So I want to encourage everyone to take this storm seriously,” she told the station CNN.

“Hilary” could be one of the “most devastating storms” declared in California

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for large parts of southern California on Saturday. Residents near the coast and in higher regions had to leave their houses as a precaution. How CNN reported, helicopters were also in action, warning the homeless of the impending storm with announcements in English and Spanish.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico. © National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)/dpa

California Director of Disaster Management Nancy Ward warned that “Hilary” could become one of the “most devastating storms” to hit the state in more than a decade. Parts of California, Nevada and Arizona could suddenly experience as much rain as usual in a whole year.

Even in Death Valley National Park, the driest national park in the United States CNN regions have already been flooded. “Roads will become impassable,” the park said. Last year, storm “Ian” in the USA caused numerous deaths and flattened residential areas. The The consequences of climate change could be expensive for society in the future come to a stop. (kas/dpa)