From: Christoph Gschoßmann

A British woman wants to lose weight and orders an injection online. But it’s a fake – and that almost costs her her life.

Oxfordshire – She wanted to be beautiful and slim – and lost with one fake weight loss syringe almost her life. 45-year-old Michelle Sword from Oxfordshire, England, made her dramatic story public and warned urgently against making the same mistake she made. The British newspaper, among others, reports on this Daily Mail.

Hype about Ozempic weight loss injection – woman almost loses her life

There is currently a worldwide hype surrounding the weight loss injection Ozempic and its active ingredient semaglutide. It is actually only intended to help diabetes patients. But the effect was even without Sword diabetes very welcome. In September she bought the weight loss pen online for the equivalent of 175 euros. The purchase was “very easy”. She had already “legitimately” tried this type of weight loss through a pharmacy three years earlier. Nothing happened then. But this time everything turned out differently. Because of the counterfeit medication, she collapsed and suffered a seizure in front of her eldest daughter on September 20, 2023. Recently an Australian woman also died, after taking Ozempic. Also Austrians received fake injections.

According to medics, Sword is very lucky to be alive at all. The blood sugar of the mother of the children Cadie (13) and Coen (18) had fallen to alarming levels. Sword said hospital doctors told her they had never seen anyone in their careers survive blood sugar levels as low as hers. Her blood sugar level had fallen to 0.6 mmol/l. The target range for blood sugar is 4 to 7 mmol/l, according to the UK Health Service.

Fake: English woman injects herself with pure insulin instead of Ozempic

However, the incident is not caused by Ozempic or any other weight loss medication – but by insulin. This was contained in the forgery in its pure form. Sword said of the fake: “When the vaccination arrived it looked the same as before, except the scale was different. Normally the click on a weight loss pen stops at one milliliter and you take one milliliter.” She describes the process: “I turned the clicker and it didn’t stop. I must have shot it 17 or 18 times and thought, if I need more, I’ll just take it.” She even wanted to take more later. It later turns out that the so-called drug contained pure insulin.

She was preparing tea for her daughter when, about 15 minutes later, she “felt a strange feeling inside me. “I felt disoriented and strange and was sweating for no reason.” According to Cadie, she collapsed shortly afterwards. The daughter called her best friend next door, who eventually called the ambulance. 12 minutes later he was on site. Sword doesn’t know anything about it anymore, she was no longer conscious. Paramedics quickly determined that the patient’s blood sugar level was dangerously low and attempted to give the mother liquid glucose. But things got worse: she suffered a seizure in the ambulance on the way to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. Because no one could get anything into her veins, “they started pushing glucose gel into my mouth.” Sword called it an “out-of-body experience.”

Englishwoman has seizures in the ambulance – intravenous glucose saves her life

She regained consciousness. The doctors tried to further increase blood sugar with pastries. But she lost consciousness again. After another seizure, the glucose was then administered intravenously. Finally the car reached the hospital. “I was immediately taken to the emergency room and apparently eight or nine people followed me and did everything they could.” All the values ​​went crazy, including the heart rate. It took an hour for the blood sugar levels to return to normal.

Sword said: “I lost a lot of weight the first time – it worked fantastically, I felt great.” But not the second time. She said she was “incredibly embarrassed” and said: “Nothing is worth losing your life over.” She apologized to her children and was “angry and ashamed”. You shouldn’t put your life at risk.

Buying medication from unsafe sources on the Internet – she has learned that this is not a good idea. But that’s what the three hyped medications are about Wegovy, Mounjaro and Ozempic not to blame. They mimic the intestinal hormone glucagon-like peptide 1, or GLP-1 for short, which increases the production of insulin in the body. However, major pharmaceutical companies such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Pfizer are currently working on producing them as tablets that can be taken daily. Side effects of the medication include nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal problems. It is best to consult a doctor before taking it. (cgsc with dpa)