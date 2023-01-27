Brothers James and Barry Gillespie may have been injured in Brazil, where they are on the run. That’s what detectives do BBC know. The two Scottish brothers have long been wanted internationally, partly because of possible involvement in the murder of Dutch ex-criminal and crime blogger Martin Kok in 2016.

There has been speculation about the fate of the Gillespie brothers for some time, but the police in Scotland now say that they have informed their families about the concerns. Under the name ‘Operation Escalade’ they have long been wanted by the Scottish police. Since 2014, this operation has already convicted 42 people for crimes committed by organized crime, including drug trafficking, firearms offenses and money laundering at home and abroad.

Involved in murder

In 2016, James and Barry may have been involved in the murder of ex-criminal and crime blogger Martin Kok. Kok was then shot dead at a sex club in Laren. At the time, the police were looking for five 'life-threatening' Scottish criminals who would have something to do with it, including the Gillespie brothers. According to the police, these are tough street fighters, who regularly stayed in the Netherlands at the time.

The gang around the Gillespie brothers originated in Ruthersglen, a poor suburb of Glasgow. “They are extremely dangerous; tough street fighters,” a police spokesperson reported at the time Discovery Requested. ,,And they just walk around in the Netherlands, maybe. They have a very short fuse: if you run into them in the pub, they think that is already a reason to fight. So that can happen to anyone.”

They have now made millions from arms and drugs and are Scotland’s most wanted criminals. The brothers would now be in Brazil. The Scottish police are – again – calling on anyone who has information about the current whereabouts of the two to come forward.

