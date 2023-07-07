Life | This is what the popular “manifesting” is all about, which Vappu Pimiä believes in too – “We have the idea that everything is up to you”

In manifesting, you ask for good things for yourself, but at the same time the flip side of the thoughts is emphasized: unpleasant events are also the cause of your own thinking, because negative thoughts happen to those who think negative thoughts.

I want a great job, a lot of money and a summer house by the sea. Such phrases are repeated when “manifesting” material well-being for oneself, and right now it is very fashionable. Why are so many people ready to believe that they can attract success with just their own thoughts?

I’m a lucky person! Good things always happen to me! My job is great, my relationship is great, I’m great myself! Unexpectedly, crazy opportunities come my way! I am so lucky!

The slogans above are related to a phenomenon that has recently come to be known as Lucky girl syndrome. According to it, the universe fulfills a person’s wishes with the power of thoughts – as long as he doesn’t spoil everything with his own negative attitude.