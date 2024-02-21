Life | This is General Education for the 2020s: 20 questions to reveal whether you have mastered the essential information

We asked ten experts which things are part of a good general education in their field. A twenty-question test was born that reveals whether you belong to the group of savants.

HS prepared a test measuring general education with the help of ten experts. The questions test knowledge of history, biology and culture, among other things.

Google knows a lot. Likewise, artificial intelligence. But do you know?

What is good general education anyway in the 2020s? There is hardly an unequivocal answer to that, but HS discussed the issue with experts from different disciplines.

The end result was a 20-question general education test, which can be found at the end of this story.