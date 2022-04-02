Life There Are Things That Should Never Happen In A Relationship – An Expert Lists Alert Signs That Can Speak A Dangerous Turn

External help can be requested anonymously for resignation if leaving an abusive partner raises fears.

It may begin imperceptibly but end in fatal at worst. In relationships involving mental or physical violence – or both – many people are currently suffering, and not even the victim may recognize the toxic path of life until the situation has become dangerous.

The latest according to statistics in 2020, there were approximately 10,800 victims of domestic and intimate partner violence crimes reported to the authorities. According to Statistics Finland, 75.2 per cent of adult victims were women.

Much of the intimate partner violence remains hidden. For example, the human rights organization Amnesty estimates that as many as one in three women in Finland would have been a victim of violence by their current or former partner.

Psychotherapist Heli Vaaranen The Covenant encourages people to explore “landmarks” at the earliest possible stage in a relationship that can tell if the relationship is on a healthy footing or not.

According to Vaaranen, even small signals that seem insignificant may give rise to problems in the future. At its most serious, a relationship can become dangerous.

Do you feel that you will to be an independent person in a relationship? Is your partner like that too? Can you meet your friends in the normal way?

Or is it just a call to a friend that makes your partner chatter or get angry?

In an unhealthy relationship, the other party can begin to take their partner’s self-esteem and restrict their freedom in small steps – and do so in a folded manner. According to Vaaranen, manipulation makes it possible not only to deceive the victim into seeing himself as bad and defective, but also to keep the couple’s loved ones blisslessly unaware of the evil that lurks within the walls of the home.

In a healthy relationship, both feel good and safe. It does not involve restraint, the use of all movements, or the attempt to shape another person as he sees fit.

According to Vaaranen, the foundation stone for a healthy relationship is that freedom is maintained in both. The other does not own the other then, nor is he in a higher position from which permits could be dictated, for example, to meet friends. Vaaranen reminds that no one should ever ask for a resignation, but it must be taken if one’s own well-being or security is threatened.

“Controlling another is not ok. The relationship is voluntary, ”says Vaaranen.

Five alarms to try to tackle as early as possible:

Clinging:

Isn’t everyday things supposed to be done other than as a couple? The partner may also repeatedly express that he or she will not cope with the tasks on his or her own.

“Or at least it makes it look like that,” Vaaranen says.

Of course, even in a healthy relationship, it is good to do things together and support each other, for example, in a family family with children, but not all parties require the constant presence of both parties. Instead, it is normal for both parties in a couple to also regularly visit their own hobbies and haste.

In some relationships, the reality is completely different.

“You won’t be allowed to shop alone or you will no longer be allowed to drive a car alone,” says Vaaranen.

According to Vaaranen, one of the absolute danger signs is also if the entanglers want to start controlling even their partner’s personal bank account.

“In some cases, there will be financial violence that ‘you can’t use your account, but I’ll handle all the bills for both of us'”

Isolation:

According to Vaaranen, almost every couple in love isolates themselves from the two at the beginning of their relationship, but under normal circumstances, the pampered time of the first drug is again spent with others.

Not everyone agrees, but rather isolates their partner from other people. According to Vaaranen, isolation is one of the first warning signs of violence. Thus, a person who wants to violently control another may first cause a dispute as well as a distance between his partner and his loved ones.

“It can start very subtly. It may even be said that I do not like your friends and do not invite them to us. Or, for example, it is not acceptable for another to talk on the phone with a friend or even a mother, but to start showing it, ”says Vaaranen.

According to Vaaranen, the situation may develop into the fact that the person who is finally isolated is no longer close to people from whom they could naturally be asked for help and support. This is suitable for the controlling or violent party, who may then further round up their harmful activities.

Lying:

For narcissists in particular, according to Vaaranen, it is common to lie, which typically aims to hide the hell inside the home in the shelters of an idyllic facade.

“We want to give outsiders a very charming picture of themselves, but the reality and the treatment of a partner at home is something completely different.”

This makes it possible for outsiders not to think that there is in fact a person targeting violence against their partner under the captivating shell.

According to Vaaranen, lying, manipulating and provoking can also lead to the victim being guilty by a toxic party in the relationship. The real culprit, on the other hand, does not see or at least admit to himself that there are any defects.

Contempt and litigation:

The victim may be verbally verbally and subjugated before the strokes become physical, Vaaranen says.

According to Vaaranen, a controlling and violent person “measures” on a regular basis how far he or she can go and how much the victim can tolerate.

“He insults you and apologizes. He barks at you and says goodbye. ”

According to Vaaranen, it is typical that the controlling person constantly accuses his partner of increasingly serious acts that do not have to have anything to do with reality. Rather, the quarrels are united by the fact that they don’t seem to make sense, and the victim doesn’t finally know what and why he or she is apologizing again.

“The constant quarrel is a really bad sign. According to research, happy couples have a dispute once every two months, and that too is agreed, ”says Vaaranen.

The constant quarrel is consuming. It can also gnaw at the self-esteem of the victim of the dispute, Vaaranen reminds. The gloomy goal, then, may be to break a partner’s self-esteem, which may still be spiced up with subjugation and intimidation.

“Then the victim may know that it would be wise to leave this relationship. However, he is no longer able to do that, ”says Vaaranen.

Excessive jealousy:

It is normal to feel jealous of a person you love. According to Vaaranen, jealousy should be interpreted as unhealthy if it involves, for example, surveillance, espionage or suspicions about the partner.

Vaaranen reminds that a relationship is no reason to be flexible about the limits of one’s own privacy. It is therefore a good idea to let the alarm bells ring, for example, if someone starts demanding or spying on their partner’s social media passwords.

“If you start giving up, flexibility will never end.”

Vaaranen also advises to pay attention to, among other things, how the partner reacts when the other person leaves to spend their own time. It should go without saying, according to him, that the couple wishes each other relaxation and fun moments other than when spent together.

However, an extravagantly jealous person fears that his partner will be deceived immediately if he wants to spend his own time. No rational reason or even seed of truth is needed for doubt if man is in the depths of delusion.

Where can I get help?

If you notice signs of isolation in your partner’s behavior, for example, according to Vaaranen, you should try to talk about it as early as possible. For example, couple therapy can also be helpful.

Vaaranen also urges us to remember that the victim is not alone, although in a controlling and violent relationship it may seem so. Leaving is often difficult and frightening, but staying in a violent relationship should not be interpreted, at least, as a safer option.

Friends and relatives are not the only possible providers of help, but you can also turn to outsiders in times of need.

For help and advice on leaving an abusive partner, call 080 005 005, for example. The call can be made anonymously and will not appear on your phone bill breakdown.

In the event of an immediate emergency, call the emergency number 112 directly.