Life There are a large number of people whose perception of food is quite different from the others – Now they tell what the world revolving around food looks like

Food is the greatest pleasure for many, but not everyone is a gourmet. For some, food is just fuel and a mandatory evil. Helsinki-based Marjaana Lindy would rather take a meal pill than eat.

Helsinki resident Marjaana Lindyn breakfast has been the same for twenty years: muesli, yogurt and toast topped with cheese and cucumber.

“If I go to the hotel, I wonder at breakfast what I would even take here. There’s a lot of choice, but just the wrong kind of bread, ”Lindy, 47, says.

Lindy is not picky. He’s just not particularly interested in food.