Life | The whole family hoped Jenni Ye would have a Chinese boy, but in the end the Finnish girl found herself in the back rooms of the restaurant

What is it like to grow up when two very different cultures pull you in different directions? Jenni Ye knows the answer. He was born in China as a forbidden child, but in Finland he found himself in offices and in the back rooms of restaurants.

Mwhy not me?

So Jenni Ye remembers thinking as a child.

Why does that cousin get in the middle of the photos? Why did grandma only reserve treats for that?

Ye was a girl. The cousin was a boy.

Gender mattered wildly in 1990s China. At the time, the country was living in the era of the one-child policy, and the times favored boys.