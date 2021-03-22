Monday, March 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Life The man said he was going out with friends, and he never heard from him again – Readers talk about a side effect that has become more common in dating

by admin
March 22, 2021
in World
0

Karita met a man for a couple of months who disappeared like smoke into the air. Ghosting, i.e., the rejection of a dating partner without explanation, is a common phenomenon in the era of dating applications. What happens when a person seeking love repeatedly receives only silence in return?

For subscribers

Many know what it feels like when a dating partner cancels an appointment at the last minute and then stops responding to messages.­Picture: Elnur Amikishiyev

When the man disappeared after a few months of dating, all that was left was replacement swabs and a toothbrush.

Thus Karita, 38, describes his experience of just over ten years ago. At that time, Karita had just divorced and started dating men again.

Topics related to the article

.
#Life #man #friends #heard #Readers #talk #side #effect #common #dating

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The UN predicted a global food crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.