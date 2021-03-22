Life The man said he was going out with friends, and he never heard from him again – Readers talk about a side effect that has become more common in dating

Karita met a man for a couple of months who disappeared like smoke into the air. Ghosting, i.e., the rejection of a dating partner without explanation, is a common phenomenon in the era of dating applications. What happens when a person seeking love repeatedly receives only silence in return?

Many know what it feels like when a dating partner cancels an appointment at the last minute and then stops responding to messages.­

When the man disappeared after a few months of dating, all that was left was replacement swabs and a toothbrush.

Thus Karita, 38, describes his experience of just over ten years ago. At that time, Karita had just divorced and started dating men again.