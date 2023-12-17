Life | “The equation no longer works,” says Janne Hoikkanen, 30, who retires at the prime age of an athlete

The series reform of the men's floorball league has forced the more experienced players into a tight spot. This fall, there are almost half as many league players who have turned 30 than just a few years ago.

MEN'S floorball league has become an even younger men's league.

In the 2015–16 season, 57 players over the age of 30 played in the floorball league, which was about 15 percent of all players in the league. The proportion of F-League players who turned 30 this fall has dropped to nine percent. There are only 29 of them left.

One of them is TPS Janne Hoikkanen30, who finds the decline in more experienced players troubling.

“With the actions of the last few years, it is an understandable direction. The number of league games and the general level of requirements have increased. With that, the more experienced team starts to wear off”, says Hoikkanen, who made his debut on the league pitches in the fall of 2012.

“This equation no longer works,” he continues.

WORKING Hoikkanen refers to the serial reform that entered into force in the fall of 2022. The league was reduced to 12 teams when two teams were eliminated. The number of regular season matches increased from 26 to 33 matches per team.

In terms of time, however, the season was not extended, but the Main Series is still played for a good five months from mid-September to the beginning of March.

The amateur sport's dilemma is crystallized in the series renewal.

The athletic level rises by increasing the level of requirements. At the same time, however, combining gaming with civilian life becomes even more complicated. This was especially visible after last season, when several conkers who also played in the national team ended their careers.

There have been nine fewer league players who have turned 30 this fall than last season.

“There are only six born in the 80s in the league. When you start having a family, the load becomes too heavy. On the other hand, it's good that the demand has risen, but if the players have to choose between work and family or a hobby, the choice is ultimately quite easy”, head coach of Nokian KrP Janne Kainulainen says.

WORK and family life connecting with league indoor bandy requires stretching, says Janne Hoikkanen. Both from the player, employer and spouse.

“Many have a situation where their spouse is already stretched, especially if there is a family. Now the stretching has become even more, as there are even fewer free weekends. At the workplace, too, you have to organize patterns and ask for more time off.”

Hoikkanen, who works as a physical education teacher, points out that games are more difficult than training events. You can get home later. Going to bed takes longer, especially after away games. Sleep will be short if you have to be at work the next morning.

“It easily becomes a cycle for the whole week when you go to work with a tired body and mind. He tries to fix it during the week until the next game comes and he is in the same situation again. It's a kind of squirrel bike,” Hoikkanen describes.

She previously worked a full work week, but switched to 80 percent work time after the child was born.

“100 percent working time would be impossible now that I have a family.”

Hoikkanen's playing career at the top level, who celebrated the Finnish championship last spring in a TPS shirt, ends this season. He says that the increase in the number of games is not the primary reason for stopping, but it has made the decision easier.

“When there is a lot of load and the recovery is weakened, playing is not so easy either. It affects the meaning. The equation is not so easy anymore. Can't stretch anymore.”

SPECIALLY It saddens Hoikka that more experienced players, who would still be able to do well in the league and still have the fire to play, are left on the sidelines.

Janne Kainulainen (center) coaches Nokia's KrP. Picture from September's Oilers match from Rahola in Tampere.

Terminating players who are in their prime as athletes is a problem that erodes the level and interest of the entire series.

The series reform made before the top sport seems to have pushed the F-league downhill, at least in the short term. As many as seven of the 20 best scorers in the series last season have either retired or moved abroad.

What should be done about it? Kainulainen says that he was in favor of increasing the number of games, but thinks that 33 games is too many when you add the best-of-seven playoffs and the Finnish Cup matches.

The head coach of the Nokia team thinks that instead of a triple series, for example, a double series of 22 matches could be played first and the last round in a few regionally divided groups. Or if you don't want to touch the number of games, you could start the season earlier, says Kainulainen.

He also raises the irregular rhythm of the game as a problem.

“There are many games and they are played now and then and at that time. Established game days would also ease the situation. Even training is more difficult to plan and implement when there is no clear weekly rhythm”, laments Kainulainen.

“It would also be easier for the audience if they knew when the game was going to be played. Maybe even more experienced players could stay longer.”

Kainulainen takes the point of comparison from Sweden. In the western neighbor, a double regular season of 14 teams is played, where each team plays 26 games. There are mainly games on weekends and one a week.

“In Sweden, the game looks quite different when adults play against adults. There are too many games in Finland where adults play against boys. It probably gives an equalization at the international level as well, when the top teams don't get enough hard games.”