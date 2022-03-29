Life The desire to please ruined Henrik’s relationship and burned him to an end in his working life – From these signs, you know it’s time to learn to be tougher

The desire to please guided Henrik’s life and burned him to an end. According to the expert, kindness can also be a resource, but first you have to learn to set your own boundaries firmly.

No. It is To Henrik hard word to say. Saying it can result in terrible anxiety and feeling physically unwell: the heart begins to pound and tremble.

Throughout his life, Henrik has carteled to anger others.

“When I’ve achieved some kind of harmony with someone, I think it’s shattering. I’m afraid I can break it with my own actions. ”