Life Tens of thousands of Finns suffer from fear of being ridiculed, and it can severely limit their lives

Humor is always also a tool for exercising power, says humor researcher Paavo Kerkkänen. It means that someone decides what or to whom to laugh.

That’s it is a funny movie, a must watch. I saw a humor researcher, a doctor of psychology Paavo Kerkkänen says he thought when he sat in front of the TV at his home in December.

A Finnish comedy published in 1953 was about to begin Flying fish rooster, starring a great man in Finnish rillumareum humor Esa Pakarinen and many other stars of that time.