Life | Talking naughty changed Johanna’s sex life – This is how she learned the art

Due to the narrow image created by porn, many people imagine that naughty talk is not appropriate in their own bedroom. However, the sex therapist recommends trying it out – especially if it’s difficult to be present during sex. Talking naughty opened up a new world for Johanna.

It is that’s pretty surprising Johanna admits, but there was a certain threshold: even though Johanna, 39, has long been sexually liberated and, for example, BDSM sex has been part of her sex life since she was a teenager, talking naughty things had always felt foreign.

That was until one statement changed everything: “You suffer so beautifully.”