Life | Taina Mertasaari started taking flowers to a forgotten grave – There sleeps a girl whom no one remembers anymore

Taina Mertasaari found the unknown grave of “Lilla Anna” in Hietaniemi cemetery. The small grave revealed an influential family whose stages Mertasaari is familiar with.

Hietaniemi on the old side of the cemetery, in the middle of the large flagstones, a small tombstone stands out. According to the engraving, “Lilla Anna”, who was born in 1864 and died in 1865, rests in the grave.

The grave was noticed in the spring and winter by a Helsinki resident Taina Mertasaari. He says that he likes to walk in the Hietaniemi cemetery because the place is full of stories. You can read titles and wishes from centuries ago on tombstones.

The lonely grave piqued the interest of Mertasaari.

His only information about the deceased was carved in stone: almost 160 years ago, a child named Anna Mexmontan.

Lilla Anna’s grave is strikingly small compared to the large stones of Hietaniemi.

Sea island started to find out the story of the grave and soon found two large Mexmontani family graves in Hietaniemi.

“Standing on one of them, I noticed that another is resting in the grave Anna Mexmontan, who was born after Lilla Anna’s death. Then the children were given the names of their dead siblings as a memory.”

Mertasaari suspected that Anna from the family grave was the little sister of Anna from the lonely grave.

Answer finally found in a newspaper from 158 years ago. On February 1, 1865, the newspaper Helsingfors Tidningar had announced as follows:

“Our little daughter Anna, as a result of a short illness, quietly and peacefully slept away on January 27th at 1 a.m., let relatives and knowledgeable friends be informed like this.”

Mertasaari had previously found out that Anna was 11 months old when she died.

They have signed the newspaper announcement Fridolf and Louise Mexmontan. Their final resting place is the same family grave where later born Anna Mexmontan is buried.

So the suspicion was right – the Annas were sisters. But why in different graves?

When Anna’s parents were found, the stages of the family began to unfold in Mertasaari. In addition to Anna’s parents, Anna’s six siblings can be found in the family grave.

“All of Anna’s siblings lived to be very old.”

Anna, who survived, was the last of the siblings.

Mertasaari starts to list the family members he has found. It becomes clear that many well-known relatives have been revealed from behind the small unknown grave.

“The family includes, for example, the owner of Seurahuone, artists and military personnel,” Mertasaari lists.

The Mexmontans or the Maexmontans come from Varsinais-Suomi, where Anna’s great-grandfather was born in 1760 Jacob Mexmontan. He owned a successful trading house and received the rank of trade councilor from the emperor.

His son and namesake Jacob Mexmontan (1796–1884) was instead a well-known hunter but also a manor and writer. The younger Jacob’s son and Anna’s father Fridolf was an infantry general.

Lilla Anna’s older brother Nikolaj Mexmontan (1860–1932) followed in his father’s footsteps to a career in the army. He was a major general and the last commander of the Finnish Guard. In the Civil War, he was also an officer at the headquarters of the White Army.

In addition, Anna’s uncle and more distant relatives have worked as distillers, fencing teachers and painters, among other things.

Lilla Anna’s brother Nikolaj Mexmontan (second left) walks alongside President PE Svinhufvud in September 1932. Major General Nikolaj Mexmontan died in November of the same year.



The mighty family there is significantly less information about women than men. However, one Mertasaari can be mentioned.

Lilla Anna’s uncle’s wife Johanna Mexmontan (1844–1903) owned the Seurahuone in Helsinki from 1892. A few years later, he also took care of Kaivohuone.

Johanna’s husband was a pharmacist, photographer and founder of a liquor factory Sigfrid Mexmontan (1831–1880).

“If today it is thought that people have many professions during their lifetime, it has been the case before,” laughs Mertasaari.

“People have been active and brave. They have had goals and dreams just like us.”

This however, the active family probably died out about 10 years ago. The last member lived in Sweden, but he is also buried in the Hietaniemi family grave.

For more than ten years, Lilla Anna’s grave has no longer had a caretaker or a memorial. Now the situation is different.

“Sometimes I take flowers or a candle to the grave. I think about how dear and important he was to his family, even though his life was short,” says Mertasaari.

Mertasaari has also cherished the memory of the grave by sharing the pieces of the family’s history he has discovered on social media.

“If you could, you could write a great historical novel about this.”

Although a large and winding story has survived from the small grave, one question is still open. Why is little Anna’s final resting place separate from the others?

When Lilla Anna’s steps and blood ties were revealed in Mertasaari, it turned out that Anna was the first Mexmontan buried in Hietaniemi.

Mertasaari doesn’t know why Anna wasn’t moved to the family grave even later. Perhaps memories of this had faded when the Mexmontan name was next carved into the stone only decades later.

When Mertasaari tweeted a picture of Lilla Anna’s grave, someone pointed out that pets are an appropriate choice of flowers for the grave. The sport is known in English as forget-me-not.

Do not forget me.