Life stopped at everything Israel for two minutes this Thursday. At ten in the morning (4 in the morning in Argentina), this Thursday, the country was paralyzed and the sirens sounded to commemorate the Holocaust Day in memory of the six million exterminated Jews by the Nazis during World War II.

Like every year, motorists they got out of their cars, the buses paused and the pedestrians stopped and kept silent.

Israelis gathered in front of shops and offices, as did students in all schools and universities.

An honor guard in formation during the Holocaust Day ceremonies in Jerusalem. Photo: AP

At a ceremony Wednesday night at Yad Vashemau, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would oppose any deal that allows Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Discussions are currently taking place in Vienna between Tehran and the international community to try to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“An agreement with Iran that would pave the way for nuclear weapons … no way it will be binding on us, “he warned.

Students and teachers, during the two minutes of silence on Israel’s Holocaust Day. Photo: AFP

“During the Holocaust, we had neither the ability to defend ourselves nor the sovereignty to do so,” Netanyahu added.

“Today we have a state, a defense force and we have the full and natural right as the sovereign state of the Jewish people to defend ourselves against our enemies,” he said.

Israel accuses the Islamic Republic of Iran, your sworn enemy, of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, which Tehran has always denied.

The infinite task of remembering

Israeli President Reuvén Rivlin, in turn, said Wednesday night that “whether we like it or not, the memory of the Holocaust shapes our identity as a people. The Holocaust places upon us, its victims, the Jewish people and the State of Israel, an infinite task to remember. Carrying that burden of memory is not an easy task. “

In his speech, the president also referred to the 900 Holocaust survivors who died because of the pandemic of coronavirus, and that he said “they fought the last battle of their lives between bewilderment and isolation, with masks and gloves and separated from their loved ones.”

Events will continue throughout the day in schools, military bases and public offices across the country, including a ceremony in Parliament (Knesset) in which deputies will read names of Holocaust victims.

Yom Hashoah (literally: Shoah Day, or Holocaust Remembrance Day) happens every Nisan 27 of the Hebrew calendar, between the months of March and April, according to the Gregorian calendar. This day is remembered annually as a day in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, being a national holiday in Israel.

Agencies

ap