Life | Social groups ask for help more and more boldly, but there are also problems in the requests for help, says the urban theologian

Requests for help in social media groups are a familiar sight to many. According to the professor of urban theology, it is a change that has both good and bad sides.

Could you through this to get Christmas food or gifts for a needy family with children?

Could someone bring shampoo to the hospital? I have no relatives in town who can help.

I desperately need cleaning help, because I can't even vacuum due to my illness.

Publications like this are now commonplace in, for example, Facebook's local discussion groups. Often the threads are filled with answers from helpers, but asking for help seems to annoy some.

How dare someone ask for favors from strangers – let alone financial favors?

Urban theology professor Henrietta Grönlund has been researching helping and disadvantage for twenty years.

In Finland, the ethos of surviving alone has been in power. The fact that you don't disturb others by reaching out for help and that you can survive on your own, Grönlund says.

However, something seems to have changed. The requests for help on social media with their own faces now tell a different story.

“Maybe today we dare to be a little more human and vulnerable”; Grönlund ponders.

On the other hand, the posts may be an indication of real distress in the face of inflation. Time brings to mind the recession of the 1990s, the professor mentions.

“At that time, many people were doing really badly, so there was no need to be ashamed of their situation. In that case, the finger of blame may be pointed less at the individual.”

For some, it may be easier to ask for help from strangers on social media than from loved ones, he continues. In individualistic times, safety nets are increasingly loose.

You could say that too neighbor help has partly moved to social media: the traditional community may not be of everyday help when relatives and friends live far away.

“ We tend to donate to destinations that we find pleasing.

Grönlund according to philanthropy driven by individuals is on the rise.

People don't use established donation channels as much as they used to, he says. Helping doesn't have to be faceless, organized and low-key.

Rather, it can be straightforward, such as taking food to someone's home. The change is also indicated by the fact that many people have traveled to Ukraine to take help themselves with their cars.

Still, some feel that social media requests for help are begging, even exploitation.

The reason may be in the idea of ​​equality, which has struck us deeply, Grönlund states. We may still think that it is primarily or solely the responsibility of the welfare state to take care of its citizens.

“I think that the attitude speaks of good nature and that one has avoided severe trials,” Grönlund states.

Help individualization has its problems, Grönlund admits.

If people don't get support through official channels, help is always dependent on other people's opinions. It is also not as efficient, clear or fair, the professor states.

There is also a small risk of exploitation: even if someone does not need help, they may try to benefit from the goodwill of others.

Research is also demonstrated that we tend to donate to causes we find agreeable. Many are happy to help the elderly and childrenwho are considered to be innocent of their predicament, Grönlund says.

An adult in need of food assistance is not as attractive a target.

For example, it is known about cancer donations that less is donated to cancers of the genital area and intestines. This is partly because they are perceived as more unpleasant diseases than some other cancers.

At least it's good to keep human tendencies in mind when criticizing those asking for help or making donations, Grönlund points out.