Yessss! Life is Beautiful. It is the only thing we have and we know, it is the path that we travel daily on a bed of roses, some and others, the majority, on thorny terrain in a valley of tears. The life that can and should be beautiful for everyone is manipulated by a few, thirsty for power, money and impunity that transform the short passage through the world into a horror movie.

The generations that support tyrannical, despotic, authoritarian governments locked in theories, dogmas and beliefs, that hide endless theoretical political excuses to justify the outrages, forget the main objective of existence, which is respect for the human condition, which has been the true cause of the population exoduses and economic catastrophes that we suffer on planet Earth.

The true dimension of the political actions that affect the daily life of the species has been lost, including ours, the human species, producing deaths and genocides, destruction of nature and a slow perishing of the planet we inhabit.

Will the owners of power answer for the losses and miseries they inflict on the dominated and the destruction they cause on the ground we walk on? In this brief passage through life, will there be sanctions against the destroyers of the flora, fauna and ecosystem that in their quest for wealth erode the soils with mega-mining, polluting rivers, lakes and waterways with toxic and caustic materials and dynamiting the depths of rocky soil on the planet in search of oil?

What will happen when life stops being beautiful for the majority and as the years go by it continues to be an endless ordeal without hope? What world will we leave to the next generations with a devastated Earth?

Graciela Bauducco

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

The same date for two new “births”

March 17 is a very special date for me: I was born again 29 years ago and today, with the Covid vaccine, I did it again. I will explain the coincidence. That day 29 years ago we lived on Arroyo Street, 40 meters from the Israeli Embassy on the first floor facing the street. It was 2:45, we finished lunch and, together with my son, we left the dining room and walked down the hall. Suddenly the bomb, we flew and, miraculously, nothing happened to us. If we had been in my bedroom facing the street, the glass would have pierced us as they did with the wood in the closet. We both reacted like soldiers of war and went to help the dying and wounded. We had been, by the shock wave, suspended in the air like in the movies.

Also on March 17, this time in 2021, after a long wait I was vaccinated in Pilar. Despite being 80 years old, I think that, thanks to the vaccine, I have been born again. It is a recurrently miraculous date for me … or the “weed never dies” is fulfilled with me.

Ricardo Olaviaga

.[email protected]

He proposes an applause for the Argentines who joined in front of the Covid

A year ago we were put on hiatus. Nobody can still know for sure if it was worth so much confinement, there are many lives that were lost but also many that were saved, presumably. Uncertainty and anguish seized us. We lost our freedom even in the slightest. No hugs or kisses; leaving only the sick and without saying goodbye to our dead. Very hard days in a lot of solitude we have gone through, with closed schools, loss of thousands of jobs and so many bankrupt companies.

Everything will be a difficult road to overcome and hopefully the massive vaccination will be in the near future to mend so much broken. But it is worth applause for all Argentines who, beyond the different positions towards politics, we knew how to unite, following the rules for the benefit of the other.

Long live Argentina!

Susana mastronardi

[email protected]

“That the law be fair and that it be followed by all equally”

When the just law does not prevail for everyone equally, we all end up being ultimately victims. Today we take an eye out of someone and if we do not restore order, we will all end up being blind. It is necessary that the law be fair and that it be followed by all equally. And if not, the system must generate the logical consequences for order to be reestablished.

For there to be just laws, political power must be virtuous. But the electoral system is very flawed. This makes it easier for political positions to be filled by people who lack ethical virtues. For example, lists sheets, candidates who lie and misinform without consequence, propaganda as if it were about choosing a brand or a product. Total absence of ordinary citizens in that system. All this and other defects of the system do not allow the citizen to know the virtues or defects of the politicians who are running for office. With this system, to obtain virtuous politicians is to ask for pears from the elm.

If we have virtuous political leaders, we will also gradually have justice and virtuous institutions. The education of the citizen will be its logical consequence. And compliance with the law will arise naturally because, being the fair norm, the citizen will perceive that doing what corresponds is what is best for him. And in addition we will obtain the fruits that the preamble of the Constitution offers us.

Hugo Recabarren

.[email protected]

It is everyone’s job to take care of every existing way of life

Faced with a new report published by 16 world nature conservation organizations, and which warns of the rapid decline in freshwater fish – a third are facing extinction -, one wonders what our leaders are doing to address this serious problem also in our country.

This report indicates that 2020 was a bleak year for freshwater fish, as 16 species became extinct. It highlights the devastating combination of threats facing aquatic ecosystems: the destruction of habitats, the over-exploitation of water resources for irrigation or pollution. Additionally, freshwater fish also face overfishing, the spread of invasive alien species and the impacts of climate change, as well as wildlife crime.

When will we understand that if we destroy nature we are doing serious harm to ourselves? It is the task of all (and not only of those who exercise government functions) to take care of all the life forms that exist on the planet, our common home.

Patrick oschlies

.[email protected]