Endocrinologist, Ph.D. Zukhra Pavlova has identified a product that can reduce life expectancy. Reported by RIA News…

She noted that the sausage contains a lot of nitrates. They are added to minced meat so that an infection, such as clostridia or botulism, does not appear in the meat. According to the specialist, nitrates protect humans, however, reacting with proteins, they form harmful substances, which are called glycation end products.

The doctor pointed out that the end products of glycation increase the risks of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, and also reduce life expectancy.

The specialist also urged not to flatter ourselves about sausages labeled “organic product” that are sold in expensive stores. “Organic sausage turns into a disease trigger as much as cheap sausages,” she warned.

Earlier, the Russians were named products harmful to immunity. Among them were sugar, margarine, convenience foods. In addition, flavor enhancers, flavors, dyes and other food additives can affect the state of immunity. The uniformity of food, the same meals high in fat and carbohydrates, also harm the immune system.