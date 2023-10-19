The prosecutor asked for a life sentence for Valentina Boscaro, the 31-year-old who killed her boyfriend Mattia Caruso with a stab to the heart

The prosecutor asked for a life sentence for Valentina Boscaro, the 31-year-old who ended the life of her boyfriend Mattia Caruso. A stab wound straight to her heart, while the 30-year-old was driving her car. According to her accusation, the girl never regretted what she did and she allegedly acted coldly and cruelly.

The facts date back to 25 September 2022. The two were in the car alone when Valentina Boscaro put an end to the life of Mattia Caruso with a knife, which the same boy kept in his vehicle. He later staged an attack, telling of a fight outside the club. But too many inconsistencies immediately brought down the curtain and the 31-year-old collapsed, admitting his faults.

So Valentina Boscaro declared she had acted in self-defensebecause Mattia Caruso often beat her and forced her to have intercourse against her consent, because he wanted it got pregnant. Words which, however, the Caruso family does not believe. Mattia often came home with scratches and black eyes after having argued with Valentina. Her father had tried to reason with him several times and convince him to leave her, but he was in favor of it deeply in love.

Every time she came home with black eyes and scratches, it wasn’t just a few occasions, but she was the only victim… love is blind. He was in love and I don’t condemn my son for that.

For the prosecutor, Valentina Boscaro must be sentenced to life imprisonment, as she would have acted coldly and cruelly:

There is no doubt that Valentina Boscaro inflicted the fatal blow with a switchblade, a blow that caused the death of Mattia Caruso. An irrefutable circumstance. The stab wound passed through the chest wall and the heart wall. The force with which the blow was delivered allowed it to reach her heart.

Valentina Boscaro continues to declare that her intent was not to end Mattia’s life, she just wanted to defend herself. But the prosecution doesn’t believe her words. She is now waiting for it judgment.