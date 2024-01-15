They have been difficult days for the mother of Giovanni Padovani. On Friday the Prosecutor's Office presented the request for the defendant to be sentenced to life imprisonment. The 27-year-old former footballer is accused of the crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi, the 56-year-old with whom he had a stormy love affair.

Two videos of the woman, the stages of the crime and Alessandra's face on the morgue table were shown in the courtroom. Images so strong, which Giovanni Padovani himself, the author of the horrible gesture, was unable to watch. The 27-year-old's mother was in the courtroom, she was forced to watch her son's actions and listen to calls for a severe punishment. Just 24 hours after the hearing, another pain overwhelmed her life. AND grandfather passed away by Giovanni Padovani.

Grampa Ennio passed away at the age of 83 and his nephew, despite having expressed the desire to participate in the funeral service, was remained in prison. His lawyer revealed that he had not even tried to send the request, as there was not enough technical time.

The 27-year-old's name was also on the funeral poster. A sign that suggests that his family, despite everything, did not abandon him. Padovani's mother has already found herself overwhelmed by the media storm, accused of defend your son despite what he did.

The crime committed by Giovanni Padovani

Giovanni Padovani was obsessed by Alessandra Matteuzzi. The two had a relationship, but her jealousy and her obsessive actions had led the woman to choose to interrupt that relationship and even to report him for stalking to the authorities. The 27-year-old controlled her, had managed to get hold of all her passwords, showed up at her house without warning, turned off the electricity to force her to come down. He was convinced that Alessandra was cheating on him.

On the day of the crime, he waited for her outside the house. The woman was convinced that Padovani was on retreat with the team, so she returned to her home to feed the dog. Punches, kicks, hammers on the head and violent hits with a wrought iron bench which was located in the atrium of the building. This is how Alessandra Matteuzzi died.