A New York court sentenced Honduran Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez to life in prison for drug trafficking and 30 years for illegal possession of weapons. The US government considers Ramírez a partner of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who in July 2021 was included on the US list of corrupt.

A new convicted drug trafficker in the close circle of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández. His brother is serving a prison sentence in the United States and this Tuesday Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, whom the US government considers a partner of the former Honduran president, was sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking.

Ramírez was also sentenced to another 30 years in prison for illegal possession of weapons. In addition, the court in southern New York requires him to pay 151.7 million dollars for introducing at least 5,000 kilograms of cocaine on US soil.

The ruling by investigating judge Kevin Castel ensures that “Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez was found guilty of importing tons of cocaine into the United States and protecting his illicit businesses with machine guns.” The 52-year-old convicted “bribed high-ranking Honduran officials and was responsible for brutal acts of violence and murder,” he adds.

Exterior view of the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, in New York, USA, March 22, 2021. © EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

For his part, prosecutor Damian Williams assured that “the path of destruction undertaken by Fuentes Ramírez both with violence and with flooding the United States with cocaine has come to an end, and he will spend his life in a federal prison.” The ruling confirmed the verdict of a jury, which in March 2021 had already found Ramírez guilty.

Direct accusations against Juan Orlando Hernández in the trial

The sentence comes just one day after the United States revealed that on July 1 it had included former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández on a list of “corrupt and anti-democratic actors.”

During the trial, his name was also present. Ramírez himself affirmed that the former president told him that they were going to “put the drug under the gringos’ own noses” without being noticed. “Juan Orlando Hernández protected him,” said the Prosecutor’s Office today, which also argued that Ramírez “gave him access to his drug laboratory” and gave him briefcases loaded with money.

The US Attorney’s Office has insisted for two years that Honduras is a “narco-state” and that former President Hernández accepted bribes to protect drug smuggling, something that the current representative of Honduras in the Central American Parliament has always denied. He also assures that in Washington he was congratulated for reducing smuggling by 95%.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is sworn in as a deputy of the Central American Parliament during a virtual meeting, in Tegucigalpa on January 27, 2022. Handout Press office of Juan Orlando Hernández/AFP

For his part, with tears in his eyes, Ramírez accused the Prosecutor’s Office of fabricating evidence and argued that he was a hard-working family man who did not deserve the sentence handed down. At his words, the judge reminded him of the accusations against him of having tortured and murdered a Honduran police officer who was also the father of a family.

The drug trafficker established and operated, along with other people, a cocaine laboratory in the department of Cortés in Honduras. After the raid of the laboratory by the authorities, Ramírez suspected the policeman whom, according to the sentence, he killed with “a shot to the head”, an act that the convicted defined as “pious shots”.

With EFE and AFP