The now convicted father of two children had a bailiff breathing down his neck before committing the crime. © Carsten Linnhoff/dpa

The body is still missing, but the presiding judge is convinced that all the evidence speaks against the accused and all allegations have been refuted. The defense sees things differently.

Bielefeld – Dressed in jeans and a jacket, he enters the courtroom, his hair is cut very short, and the 38-year-old carries his belongings in a plastic cover. A short time later, the man, outwardly unmoved, receives his verdict at the Bielefeld Regional Court: life imprisonment for murder out of greed. In autumn 2023, he is said to have killed a 66-year-old entrepreneur from East Westphalia because of financial worries. The problem: the body is still missing to this day.

The court is firmly convinced that the circumstantial evidence clearly showed that the defendant killed the businessman from Hüllhorst in East Westphalia almost a year ago, said presiding judge Sven-Helge Kleine in his verdict.

Strict requirements for the evaluation of evidence

Kleine again pointed out the special situation. According to the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), the death of a person can be established without legal error even without a corpse. However, in order to reach a verdict in a circumstantial evidence trial, the BGH sets strict requirements for the evaluation of evidence. These were met in this case, said Kleine.

In the exclusion procedure, the court examined possible alternatives. In his final statement, the defendant once again denied having anything to do with the 66-year-old’s death. He is convinced that the entrepreneur now lives abroad and is enjoying himself or committed suicide. “All of this was refuted in the trial,” said the presiding judge. It was proven that the 38-year-old killed in autumn 2023 out of financial need in order to get his hands on the entrepreneur’s real estate and property.

The entrepreneur was clearly killed behind a machine in the factory hall. Only the manner of death is unclear. A cadaver dog had barked there and the forensic team had discovered traces of blood, the 66-year-old’s glasses and a handprint belonging to the 38-year-old.

Bailiff on your tail

The now convicted father of two children had a bailiff on his tail before the crime. He or his mother-in-law had not paid the purchase price for a house they had bought years ago as agreed. The eviction proceedings were pending. The 38-year-old no longer knew where his family lived or where he was supposed to put the things he had stored. He had had heating oil delivered but had not paid for it. He was convicted of fraud. The unskilled worker was simply broke.

Then he came across an advert from the entrepreneur from Hüllhorst. He was offering his company for sale on the internet for 1.2 million euros. According to the court, the man was successful, had no money worries and had an expensive sports car. “He showed off his wealth,” said Klein in the verdict. However, he also had an alcohol problem and was not easy to get along with. He wanted to spend his retirement in Bulgaria. There was nothing to suggest that he had committed suicide or left in a hurry, said the court. Quite the opposite: the entrepreneur had a fear of flying, was reliable and kept in constant contact with the people around him. “There was still ongoing business with suppliers,” the court explained.

No clues in search

All of this speaks against the defendant’s theory that the man is still living the high life abroad or that he committed suicide. A manhunt is underway across Europe for the presumed dead man. “So far there are no clues,” says Kleine. The evidence secured by the police allows only one conclusion: “You were the last person to see the victim,” said the presiding judge to the defendant.

The businessman’s expensive sports car later turned up in the Netherlands. Here, too, investigators found traces of the now convicted man. He also had the matching car key, the sports car’s registration document, credit card, passport and a Bulgarian identity card of the alleged victim.

According to a handwriting expert, the 38-year-old had forged the dead man’s signatures on a purchase contract and a piece of paper. “If someone else had killed the businessman, he would have had to point all the way to them. Unlikely,” Kleine concluded.

Defense attorneys announce appeal

The verdict is not yet final. Immediately after the verdict was announced, the German’s defense attorneys announced in the courtroom that they would have the guilty verdict reviewed by the Federal Court of Justice. dpa