Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian soldier tried in Ukraine for war crimes, He was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the murder of a civilian. in the Sumy region, in the north of the country, reports the Ukrainian portal ukrinform.

Shishimarin, 21, had pleaded guilty at the opening of his trial.last week, due to the death of a civilian that occurred on February 28, four days after the start of the Russian invasion.

The Solomianski District Court in kyiv found the defendant guilty under article 438 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, relating to mistreatment or death of prisoners of war or civilians.

He also considered that the soldier had committed premeditated murder and applied the maximum penalty provided for this charge, life imprisonment.

The lawyer had requested free acquittal for his client and alleged a series of extenuating circumstances due to the circumstances of the armed intervention.

The prosecution, for its part, argued that the soldier acted in full awareness of his actions and requested for himself the maximum penalty provided for.

Kateryna Shelipova, widow of the murdered Oleksandr Shelipov, at the court hearing of Russian military officer Vadim Shishimarin.

The soldier, commander of unit 32010 of the fourth armored division of the Kantemirovskaya Guards of the Moscow region, offered a full statement at the trial of what happened, including how he shot his victim, a 62-year-old man.

The prosecution argued in its indictment that the defendant had killed an unarmed man who was riding a bicycle on the road in the town of Chupajivka.

After an attack by the Ukrainian Army, the column that the commander was part of had disbanded and the defendant, accompanied by four other soldiers, he fled in a seized civilian vehicle.

Arriving in Chupajivka, they met the victim, who was talking on the phone, and Shishimarin shot him in the head with a machine gun. to prevent him from ratting them out to the Ukrainian troopsYes, according to the prosecution.

The commander was later captured by kyiv forces, and on May 4 the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released a video in which he confessed to shooting a civilian.

