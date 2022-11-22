In the last hours the sentence was known to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole of a woman, aged 45, who murdered her 17-month-old son, considering him an obstacle to being close to her boyfriend. The event happened in 2018, but it had an impact again due to the determination of Judge Gwendolyn Blue.

The woman, identified as Heather Reynolds, had been arrested since the facts became known, because at the time the autopsy carried out on the minor identified that she had mEars in his mouth and nose due to suffocation, the main cause of his death.

Crucial evidence to capture Reynolds, who had pleaded not guilty to the charges by doing everything a web of lies to divert the attention of the investigators and not be taken as suspicious.

On the day of the murder, May 10, 2018, the woman left with her son in her arms psending help throughout the neighborhood located in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Upon arrival of the authorities, Reynolds stated that the baby may have consumed a poisonous substance that took his life.

However, the prosecutor in the case was able to determine that the convicted murdered the minor by putting cleaning cloths on his face to prevent him from breathing. Likewise, it was possible to identify suspicious behavior during his statement, since he constantly made reference to his innocence.

“A study of the text conversations between the defendant and her boyfriend from the previous night showed that the defendant was becoming agitated by her partner’s apparent lack of interest,” the file cited.

Conversations that heThey managed to determine that Reynolds murdered his son because it prevented him from having a close relationship with your spouse.

“We are grateful to the jury for the time and attention they have given this case,” said Peter Gallagher, head of the CCPO’s Homicide Section, who reportedly mentioned that the baby was already dead long before the death was publicly disclosed. case.

Jaime Eduardo Paz Paredes

Editor Trends