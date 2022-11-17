A Dutch court sentenced three men in absentia on Thursday to life imprisonment for the 2014 downing of a plane malaysian airlines in an area of ​​Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatist forces.

The 298 people on board the commercial flight MH17which was about Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), died when the aircraft was hit by a missile.

The Russians Igor Guirkin and Sergei Dubinski and the Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko were “convicted” of intentional murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, according to the sentence handed down by Judge Hendrik Steenhuis.

Another defendant, Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted. All the defendants are free and none attended any of the hearings in the trial, which lasted two and a half years.

The plane was shot down in July 2014 when it was flying over the Donbas regionin eastern Ukraine, already widely controlled by pro-Russian separatists and the scene of fierce fighting since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

Russia denounced the verdict and sentence of the Dutch court as a “political” decision.

This process “has every chance of becoming one of the most scandalous in history,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, Instead, he congratulated himself on “an important verdict”, which in his view prefigures other trials for actions perpetrated during the current war.

“The punishment of all Russian atrocities, both past and present, will be inevitable,” he declared. The United States also described the ruling as an “important step” for “justice” to be done.

People pose in front of a set of candles spelling “Pray for MH370” during a vigil in memory of the 239 people on board the Malaysia Airlines plane.

What are the tests?

Guirkin, Dubinski, Kharchenko and Pulatov they were part of the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, supported by Moscow.

The judges considered that the three convicted men were responsible for having deployed BUK missiles from a military base in Russia and of having installed them in the place from where they were launched, although they were not the ones who pressed the button.

“There are numerous pieces of evidence that allow us to reach this conclusion,” such as “a fragment of the missile, in the shape of a butterfly, found in the body of a crew member,” he explained.

The court rejected the alternative hypothesis defended by the defense lawyer that a Ukrainian fighter was involved in the downing of the plane.

The judges also ensured that the self-styled “Donetsk People’s Republic” was then “under the control of the Russian Federation”. Moscow always denied any involvement in this tragedy.

At the time of the events, Gyrkin, now 51, was a former Russian spy appointed Defense Minister of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” and was in contact with Moscow to obtain such a missile system.

Dubinski, 60, also linked to the Russian intelligence services, was in charge of the separatists’ military intelligence services and allegedly gave the order to activate the missiles.

Pulatov and Kharchenko were his subordinates and, according to the prosecution, were in charge of moving the missiles to the launch site.

AFP