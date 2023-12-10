Ethan Crumbley, who when he was 15 years old in November 2021 murdered four students at Oxford High School in Michigan (northern United States), was sentenced to life in prison this Friday without the possibility of obtaining parole.

Before Judge Kwame Rowe handed down his sentence in a court in Oakland County, north of the city of Detroit, Crumbley declared that he was “a very bad person” but that he will try to be better and will dedicate the rest of his life to helping others.

In reading his sentence, Judge Rowe described the shooting in which four of Crumbley’s classmates (Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Justin Shilling, 17) died and in which seven other students were injured, as a “true act of terrorism” with which the perpetrator of the massacre sought fame and notoriety.

Rowe referred to the detailed plans that Crumbley made to carry out the shooting as well as that the teenager’s actions were a “Execution and torture of each of the victims.”

Crumbley, who pleaded guilty in October 2022 to all the charges of which he was accused, kept his head down without expressing emotion both when the victims’ relatives expressed their feelings in court and during the reading of the sentence.

The parents of the perpetrator of the massacre, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will be tried starting next January 23 for four counts of involuntary manslaughter since the Prosecutor’s Office considers that they are partly responsible for the actions of their son.

Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, which carry a maximum penalty for each of 60 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Ethan Crumbley confessed that his father bought him the semi-automatic firearm with which he committed the massacre.

Furthermore, his mother ignored the warnings of Oxford High School teachers when they told her that his son had used his cell phone to look up information about ammunition for his gun.

EFE