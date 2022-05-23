Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian soldier convicted of the murder of a civilian during the Russian invasion. / afp

The first Russian soldier to sit in the dock in Ukraine’s history was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the murder of a civilian during the Russian invasion. The Solomianski district court in kyiv found 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin guilty of “criminal offenses.” He did so under article 438 of the Criminal Code, which provides for prison sentences for cruelly treating civilians or prisoners. of war, looting of natural resources in occupied territories or use of prohibited methods of warfare.

This soldier, from Irkutsk, in Siberia, was accused of killing an unarmed civilian, Alexander Shelipov, 62, in the Sumy region. In his speech, Shishimarin explained that on February 24, he and other Russian soldiers left the Belgorod region across the border with Ukraine, that he did not know that he was going to fight and that he only had food for “three days”.

On the 28th he was leading a unit of the armored division when his convoy was attacked. Later, he and four other uniformed men noticed a man in a car and shot him to steal the car. The owner managed to escape and hide. As they fled, the soldiers passed Shelipov, who was cycling along the side of a road in the village of Chupakhivka.

historical sentence



On the orders of a colleague and to prevent him from betraying them, the inmate shot the civilian. Some facts for which he himself pleaded guilty, although he justified his actions by the “orders” received. He also apologized to the victim’s widow.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that Shishimarin fired between “three and four bullets” in order to kill the civilian, for which he was found guilty of premeditated murder. The crime was committed with “direct intent.” The military’s lawyer, Viktor Ovsyannikov, announced after learning of the ruling that he will appeal it.

Others are expected to be added to this historic sentence, since the Ukrainian justice system is studying 11,000 cases of alleged war crimes carried out in the 90 days that the war ends on Tuesday.