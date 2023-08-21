Lucy Letby, 33, will spend the rest of her life in prison, after the sentence handed down by Judge James Goss. In the absence of the most prolific child murderer in contemporary UK history, the magistrate claimed that she had behaved “in a manner completely contrary to normal human instincts.

The nurse, “intelligent and open”, according to the judge, was found guilty on Friday of the murder of seven babies by a jury in Manchester. The court also blamed him for attempts to murder six other newborns. The jury was split on her guilt in the attempt to kill six babies, which may lead to a second trial of these cases. Her victims include twins and triplets. She refused to be present in the courtroom.

During the morning session, attorneys spoke and mothers of some victims read a statement. One of them addressed the absent Letby, claiming that “no sentence can compare to the excruciating agony” the family has suffered. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that his government will present a bill to force convicts to hear the pain of their victims in person.

Letby would have murdered the babies at the Countess of Chester hospital in 2015 and 2016, by injecting air, insulin or a lot of milk through the tubes that supported the life of premature babies. The trial has lasted nine months and the jury deliberated its verdict since July 10. After the criminal trial there will be an investigation by the health service into how it could have happened.

One reason it took so long to stop her, in 2019, is the normality of Letby, who was a good nursing student and participated in hospital activities in an apparently exemplary manner. She was involved in raising millions for the construction of a new neonatal unit. The ‘Sunday Times’ quotes colleagues calling her ‘the perfect lady’, even though she was ‘a bit of an oddity’.

I, the evil

But those responsible for the hospital began to be alarmed by a 10% increase in deaths of babies. On June 22, 2016, Letby told a colleague of the death of a girl. “What?” the colleague replied, “she was getting better.” “What has happened?” Letby replied: “It’s a job with so many positives. Babies so sick are cured, and yet others die unexpectedly.” «I think there is something of destiny. There is a reason for everything.”

British media have revealed that hospital staff had split over the causes of the sudden collapses of babies who were overcoming their difficulties. Pediatricians identified Letby’s presence as the common factor in those deaths. Also other nurses. But the hospital management did not share this opinion, accusing the doctors of launching a witch hunt.

Pressure from her colleagues forced her to be removed from service. The personnel managers upheld a formal complaint by Letby about the mistreatment she was suffering. They told her that they were going to make it up to her by sending her to a prestigious pediatric hospital with courses to improve her qualifications. During her absence from the neonatal service there were no unexpected deaths.

The Police decided to arrest her when they found notes at her house in which she wrote that she was “evil”, the devil or evil. On another note: “I killed them on purpose because I’m no good.” She at the police station and during the trial she expressed herself coldly, denying that she had killed the babies and insisting, as she did in her notes, that they had no evidence to blame her for anything.

There were days when he responded with howls of pain at the story of the death of one of his victims. Her parents went to court every day. The media speculate about the mystery of Letby’s mind. A sociable girl, she had her apartment that her parents bought her, decorated with stuffed animals and Disney figures. She may have had an affair with a married doctor. Some media suggest that she killed the babies to attract attention from her.