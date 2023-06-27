The 23-year-old gunman who killed five people at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs in November last year has been sentenced to life in prison. That report American media. Anderson Lee Aldrich has pleaded guilty to murder, among other charges. The American cannot be paroled or released early.

On November 19, 2022, Aldrich entered the well-known LGBT club Club Q in Colorado Springs around midnight, wearing a body armor and holding an automatic assault rifle. The gunman shot and killed five people present and wounded 17 others before visitors overpowered him and handed him over to authorities.

Aldrich was indicted on 323 counts, including murder and attempted murder. He eventually received five life sentences on Monday, plus hundreds of years in prison for several attempted murders. The depressed Aldrich refused to speak after the reading of his verdict in a courtroom where relatives of the victims had gathered.