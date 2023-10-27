A retired Colombian military officer was sentenced this Friday to life imprisonment in a Miami (Florida) court for participating in the assassination of the president of Haiti Jovenel Moïse, on July 7, 2021an assassination that plunged the Caribbean country into chaos.

German Riveraconsidered one of the leaders of the mercenaries who carried out the assassination, appeared before federal judge Jose E. Martínez to hear his sentence.

Last month, the retired captain acknowledged having provided support to the criminal plot and conspiring to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States.

The defendant, dressed in a brown prisoner’s uniform with his hands and feet shackled, refused his right to speak before sentencing.

Rivera is the second person convicted in the United States for the death of the Haitian president. The North American country has jurisdiction over this case because the plan to assassinate Moïse was organized in part in Florida.

Police guard a group of suspects of having participated in the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard / EFE

Rodolphe Jaar, a Haitian-Chilean businessman, was sentenced to life in prison in June for his role in the assassination.

On July 7, 2021, an armed commando of about 20 Colombians shot and killed the 53-year-old Haitian president in his private residence in Port-au-Prince, without his bodyguards intervening.

Rivera held several meetings with the other conspirators and was part of the armed convoy that went to Moïse’s home on the day of the assassination, as he himself acknowledged.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Two directors of a Miami security company devised a plan to kidnap Moïse and replace him with Christian Sanona Haitian-American citizen who wanted to become the president of the Caribbean country.

The objective of these instigators – the Venezuelan Antonio Intriago and the Colombian Arcángel Pretel Ortiz – was to sign lucrative contracts to build infrastructure and provide security forces to a future government led by Sanon, also indicted in the United States.

Their initial idea was to kidnap Moïse, but failing to do so, the conspirators decided to assassinate the president..

Haiti has been going through a period of great insecurity since then. Gangs control about 80% of Port-au-Prince, and violent crimes, such as kidnappings for ransom and armed robberies, are soaring in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

AFP