I.n the trial of the fatal knife attack on a gay couple in Dresden, the 21-year-old defendant was sentenced to life imprisonment. The court is convinced that the Syrian is guilty of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm, said the presiding judge at the Dresden Higher Regional Court, Hans Schlueter-Staats, on Friday. The State Security Senate also sees a particular severity of guilt.

In addition, preventive detention is ordered with reservations for the Islamist threat known to the police – that is, it must be examined in due course. With the judgment, the senate at the OLG Dresden followed the demands of the federal prosecutor’s office. The defense had pleaded for the milder youth criminal law.

The Syrian stabbed a gay couple in downtown Dresden on October 4, 2020. One of the men died, his life partner survived seriously injured. According to the verdict, the defendant acted out of a radical Islamist and homophobic attitude. He described the course of events to a psychiatrist in prison. The trial began on April 12th.

