Daniel Sloss’s stand up show Jigsaw has made many question their relationship. The psychotherapist does not call for sudden divorces inspired by the show, but the claims of the show are insightful for him.

Scottish comedian With Daniel Sloss is a wild claim: he is responsible for the failure of more than 300,000 relationships.

The differences are the stand-up special of Sloss, 31, released in 2018 on Netflix Jigsaw’s consequence. In the last half of the hour-long show, Western ideals of relationships are discussed.

