The life-saving drone capable of quickly delivering defibrillators in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, but also blood products, drugs, surgical kits will take off in Rome, in all probability at the Bio-Medico Campus, for the first official test. and antidotes in various emergency situations. This was announced to Adnkronos Salute Felice Eugenio Agrò, full professor of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, the educational center that has signed a partnership agreement with Sis118, promoter of the Seuam (Sanitary Urban Air Mobility) project.

The experimentation project foresees, in fact, the sending of hyper-fast drones by the 118 operating centers, remotely controlled by specialized operators, in situations of high clinical criticality, such as cardiac arrest, haemorrhagic shock, severe intoxications. “Seuam is an absolutely innovative project – emphasizes Agrò – The first official test”, scheduled for mid-May, “will take place at Campus Bio-Medico, which is equipped with a 24-hour heliport and is part of the regional cardiac surgery emergency network. The drone will intervene in a sudden cardiac arrest scenario, bringing a life-saving defibrillator to the scene. ”

Salvation can come from heaven, and not just in the event of a heart attack. According to Agrò, “it would be a shame not to use the drone for other emergencies, in addition to cardiac ones, once it is operational. The uses and applications can in fact be multiple: the drone can transport, in urgency / emergency, blood samples for tests. pre-transfusion or blood component units, life-saving and non-life-saving drugs, surgical sets “.

The expert, who coordinates a group on the possible applications of this technology, illustrates a series of practical examples. “If a person with diabetes has a hypoglycemic crisis and faints at home, let’s put on the third floor of a building, the 118 team can call the operations center and the drone, in just 3 minutes, arrives at the window with the insulin safe. – life, which the rescuers did not have with them. Or, if a patient arrives at the hospital who needs urgent intervention but the necessary surgical instruments are all already in use, after having set up an emergency operating room, the 118 can be activated and ask another hospital for the missing surgical instruments set. Thanks to the drone, the kit will arrive within a few minutes. ”

“And this can be true in many other emergency situations – explains Agrò – from cases of intubation that require a video laryngoscope that not everyone has, to the need to carry out urgent biopsies during a tumor removal operation. The drone takes the slides to the ‘pathological anatomy and in close circle the verdict on the presence of metastases comes thanks to the analysis of the’ sentinel ‘lymph node “.

A revolutionary technology, but is it also very expensive? “The costs of the drone and above all of the operations center in operation 24 hours a day with operators specialized in drone driving, should not scare at all. It is not just a question of costs, what matters is the cost / benefit ratio, which must never be neglected. “, replies Agrò, specifying that” a Health Technology Assessment (Hta) study can demonstrate that the Seuam project has advantages not only in terms of rapidity and speed of rescue in the area, from one pavilion to another hundreds of meters or a few kilometers away or from one hospital to another, as we have seen, but also of cost-benefit. The use of this technology allows for enormous savings, for example, by avoiding the establishment and maintenance of an intelligent blood bank, refrigerators at -80 which have a cost very high, the rental or purchase of many vehicles on wheels, the maintenance of vehicles and equipment, the number of operators driving, but also the reduction of the risk of infections in Covid era and beyond, the improvement of the prognosis of accident victims. We never forget that we are talking about life-saving interventions “.

“The new technology of intelligent drones, as envisaged by the Seuam project – comments Agrò – must be used to support the diagnosis and treatment processes, for effective, efficient, appropriate, quality and above all safe health care, in compliance with article 32 of our Constitution, which establishes the protection of health as a fundamental right of the individual “.

“There is an obligation to use the most advanced and reliable technology in the operational and employee dynamics of the 118 system”, underlines Mario Balzanelli, just re-elected national president of the Italian 118 system company for the two-year period 2022-2024. “The 118 operations centers must be connected with all critical scenarios, with the emergency vehicles and with the crews, and must be able to ensure in real time clinical, diagnostic, therapeutic telemedicine, remote assistance, remote diagnosis and remote monitoring paths”. The next two years, therefore, “will be dedicated to the first phase of the Seuam project”.