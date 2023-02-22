Life | Salla Laiho started speaking English, even though she was embarrassed – Readers tell about the language shame plaguing Finland

Salla Laiho was always ashamed of her English skills, but she ended up working in an English-speaking work community in Copenhagen. Laiho talks with his colleague Andy Larsson.

Many Finns are ashamed of their English skills and are afraid of sounding like a rally driver. Helsingin Sanomat’s readers tell why speaking English makes them blush.

You can speak English. The words surprised me Salla Laihon40, right at the beginning of the job interview.

Laiho had applied for a job at an international company. The invitation to the interview had come in Swedish, so Laiho had assumed that it would also be the language of the job interview.

“Sweden has always been easier for me than English. I was prepared to answer in Swedish.”