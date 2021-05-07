A few days and we bid farewell to the blessed month of Ramadan, this month that carries a special in each of us, and it is the month of giving, work, worship and obedience, a month in which families gather, and the system of authentic Emirati values ​​and traditions is strengthened, so what are the most beautiful days and nights that families lived in affection, compassion and righteousness.

Ramadan this year came in contrast to what we have known, as the repercussions of Corona have caused many and many to human lives during this year, and among those repercussions are these precautionary measures that we have all committed to and have embodied the directives of our leadership in commitment in pursuit of recovery, and the return of normal life to what it was. Before the outbreak of “Corona”.

All the indicators that we see around us in the United Arab Emirates herald hope, optimism and positivity for the coming tomorrow, which, God willing, will be more beautiful than the previous one.

The UAE has made great efforts to reach this advanced stage of recovery, return to normal life, and achieve “herd immunity” by providing more than 10 million doses of the vaccine designed to counter “Covid-19”.

The various segments of society presented an appreciated image in their commitment to the precautionary measures during the month of Ramadan, and the concerned authorities contributed to consolidating this image, and achieving the slogan of commitment, blessing and safety, which represented a true bridge to reach recovery and return life to normal.

There are still lessons learned during this period in which we and the world have lived with the outbreak of “Covid-19”, and at the forefront of these lessons is the role of individual and community awareness in the success of plans and programs to confront the epidemic, which has been deservedly achieved in the UAE, as well as this insightful vision of the rational leadership that taught us. Since the first day of the outbreak of the pandemic, food and medicine are a red line, and they are available to everyone on the good land of the Emirates, and we have all proceeded under the slogan «Do not paralyze them», and the third lesson is in these strong capabilities and the distinct infrastructure that ensured for everyone the continuity of business and learning, and another lesson It is represented in the community balance of solidarity and cohesion, which made everyone in the “home united” enhance their cohesion and solidarity in helping the needy, and healing the pain of the sick and others who have cast a shadow over their daily lives.

The most contemplative lesson is that courage, motivation, and eagerness to learn with positivity and optimism, and this is what has been embodied by more than one million and 200 thousand students in various educational levels in our dear country.

With this hopeful picture, the lessons remain rich. We contemplate them every day, contemplate their purposes, and paint through them a bright future in facing the challenge and transforming it into opportunities.

Days and the month of giving concludes its agenda, and we welcome a happy Eid. We ask the Almighty to perpetuate it on our dear homeland for good, prosperity, security and peace.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education





