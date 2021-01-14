No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Life Researcher Ilona Suojanen found herself to be happier than she is, and so do many others – This is what the “happiness mask” that destroys our well-being does.

admin by admin
January 14, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to researcher Ilona Suojanen, pretending happiness makes us unhappy. Life becomes heavy if real emotions are hidden under the mask of happiness.

Wide a smiling woman walks along the corridors of the National University of Singapore campus. He ignores ads with his facial images on billboards here and there.

A woman knows that people are paying attention to her. Gazes and conversations come from many directions, as 600 students and a large number of university staff live in the same building.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

In Ukraine, a case was opened against an employee of the Russian Navy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.