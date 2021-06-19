How do you maintain a friendship? When does a joke go too far? How do you deal with jealousy? You will get answers to these kinds of questions in What you don’t learn. Presenter Nellie Benner and her team talk to experts, experience experts, and they challenge each other to do assignments. The topics come from followers of the associated Instagram account. In the episode about friendship, the group finds out if you can rekindle a faded friendship. To do this, one of the podcast makers calls a friend he hasn’t spoken to for ten years. He wants to find out why they lost each other. He: “I was just thinking: what did Eva sound like again?” She: “Yes, so so. I do not know.” The discomfort between the two is palpable. It is precisely this vulnerability that makes the podcast exciting and genuine.

teenagers 8 episodes of 30 minutes NTR/ NPO 3FM

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 19 June 2021