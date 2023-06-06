Life | Pasi Petriläinen’s phone is so old that he doesn’t even remember when he got it: “Kids stare at smartphones too much”

Tampere

Busy everyday life describes Pasi Petriläinen days aptly.

At the end of May, the 1998 gold captain of the Young Lions prepared the opening of Haika’s grill in Pirkkala.

At the same time, Petriläinen opened its doors on the edge of Pyynikintori in Tampere.

Pyynikintori’s liha & kaffi is striking as a cafe name, but the explanation can be found in the traditions of the first part. Petriläinen says that for 30 years a butcher’s shop operated on the premises.

The business premises had been empty for several years until Petriläinen Emma-started running a cafe with his wife. It will be five years soon.

“This is a bit of a return to the roots. Before the butcher shop, this space was a kind of colonial shop selling luxury goods. We think that meat, coffee and wine are luxury products, even if they are sold at bulk prices in Finland,” says Petriläinen.

“Some coffee is the most non-ecological product that exists. It’s better to sell them in small quantities, and this one is really small. We are satisfied that we can make a small living from this.”

Petriläinen it will soon be 30 years since he came to the attention of the Finnish Puck World. Born in 1978, the defender made his debut in the League at the age of 16 and ended up playing Timo Jutilan as a pair of defenders.

A young person who attended the first grade of high school did not necessarily have much in common with the fathers of the family in terms of their life situation. But a league place among idols was a dream come true.

“It hadn’t been many years since I had set foot on the plane from Pirkkala, when I heard that Janne Ojanen, Arto Kulmala and Prank Numminen were in the army. We looked behind the cages to see if they were there. Suddenly I was in the same booth with Janne and Arto.”

At the turn of the year 1997–98, Petriläinen got to celebrate the world championship with the Young Lions. The Hartwall arena, which shone with its newness, had opened for the previous spring’s World Cup.

People found their way into the hall and Finland lived with it. The party started when Niklas Hagman scored the winning goal in overtime.

“Now it’s sad to watch when the arena doors are closed and nothing happens,” says Petriläinen.

The premises of the café used to be a butcher’s shop for a long time.

In my career Petriläinen played 438 matches in the league in Tappara, Ilves and TPS. Petriläinen might end up with the quiz question because he has been the captain of both Ilves and Tappara.

In Tappara, Petriläinen became captain at the age of 21 for the 1999–2000 season. In 2006, Ilves’ captaincy came in a situation that caused a media frenzy.

Ilves head coach at the time Kari Eloranta took From Raimo Helmin captaincy for one game, when Helminen took a match penalty for spearing against the Jokers in frustration. Petriläinen was replaced.

Shelving the Ilves icon raised emotions, especially among the supporters, and bringing in the Tappara captain in his place did not improve the mood of the fans. In the end, the arrangement only lasted one game.

“I asked Raipe what to do. He said that this is how this game will be played now,” says Petriläinen.

The two captains exchanged news some time ago.

“Oksanen Lasse lives around these corners, and they went for coffee with Raipe. It was one of the highlights of the winter,” Petriläinen says.

Petriläinen’s professional career ended abroad twenty years ago. He played his last two seasons in the French league, and his career ended in the spring of 2012 with a broken neck. The decision to end his career in that season had already been made before the injury.

In the match, the opponent’s stick hit the tip of Petriläinen’s skate. The defender fell badly.

“I flew headfirst into the side. It was an ungodly moment. The throat was cut and the vertebrae were put together with an iron. I can do everything, but the iron is the end of life there.”

The fact that Petriläinen spent two months in a hospital in France, where he also continued to rehabilitate after the hospital period, shows how hard Tärsky is.

“Spring in France is really beautiful. When you knew that you were still walking here, you had a smile on your face.”

Before entering the restaurant industry, Petriläinen had time to train as a nurse and also work in the industry. Thinking of returning one day.

Even at the moment, Petriläinen is involved in the social support staff activities in addition to the cafeteria work.

The hockey career already feels like a distant youth, which in itself was a great time in Petriläinen’s opinion. Veri would be drawn to play for a hobby, as long as the time was free. In addition to work, the Petriläis have 7-year-old twin girls, so family life can also fit into everyday life.

Pasi Petriläinen trusts the old phone.

The phone used by Petriläinen still reminds me of the hockey years. Petriläinen doesn’t remember the exact year of purchase, but the worm game is found and the numbers of his playing friends from a few years of TPS are saved. Petriläinen left Turku in 2003.

“The battery is tough, but you only need to charge it once a week”, praises Petriläinen.

Petriläinen is critical of smartphones, especially from a breeder’s point of view.

“Children stare at smartphones too much. But that’s not the problem, it’s that adults are staring at them. It’s not the children’s fault that there are smartphones in the world. It is the adults’ responsibility. I hope my own children have seen me somewhere other than staring at the phone. I don’t know if it helps.”

Petriläinen also hopes café customers to focus on people or on themselves. There has been a cafe previously featured on Ylethat the entrepreneurial couple wishes that the cafe would not work on a computer.

“We think it’s nice to offer customers a moment where they can have a moment in peace with their own thoughts: Or, if there’s someone else at the table, let’s talk with them.”