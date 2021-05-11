Two workers carry a mirror in which the Holy Chapel of Paris is reflected on May 5. Thibault Camus / AP

Based on the observation of 124 kisses that took place in public places such as parks and train stations in the United States, Germany and Turkey, the neuroscientist Onur Güntürkün determined in 2003 that humans kiss by turning our heads to the right. This type of behavior is called behavioral asymmetry and is observed already in the last weeks of human gestation. Nature, the microscopic world and physics are full of examples that show this kind of predilection. One of the most fascinating is the preference that the molecules of life have for a class of molecules called chiral and in particular for those that have a certain symmetry.

Although we are not aware, we deal with chirality on a macroscopic scale every day when we put on our shoes. It is a property that our hands have, for example. Let’s look at them for a moment, they are the same seen from above, they both have five fingers (the same components) but we cannot put the right hand in a left glove. Nor can we place one hand on top of the other, only facing each other are the same, although they have identical images in front of a mirror we cannot superimpose them. This property is known as chirality and is present from the physics of elementary particles to the chemistry of life.

Life as we know it here on Earth is a chemical system capable of evolving and self-replicating with basic ingredients that are organic molecules.

Life as we know it here on Earth is a chemical system capable of evolving and self-replicating with basic ingredients that are organic molecules. These molecules are often chiral, like ears or feet, and although they have the same chemical composition, they are different in symmetry properties, they are right-handed (D or right-handed) and left-handed (L or left-handed). In the absence of life, the chemical reactions that produce amino acids (those organic molecules that participate in practically all biological processes) generate an identical number of both forms (let’s say right hands and left hands, the same example works with the ears). Proteins are built from 20 amino acids, 19 of which are chiral (glycine is the exception). Well, the fascinating thing is that life on Earth only uses the left-handed – L – form of amino acids to make proteins. Life behaves like a shoe, not just any foot will do.

We might think that this preference for life is pure chance, but when analyzing the chemical composition of extraterrestrial objects, we are talking, of course, of meteorites rich in organic material such as Murchinson meteorite, are found to be much more abundant in L-amino acids. If we consider that we think that much of the organic material necessary for life had to reach Earth in the form of comet and meteor impacts from the outermost parts of the Solar System, then it makes sense that life uses the most abundant form to be built. But for now we have only moved the question from Earth to outer space, why is one form more abundant in space than the other?

That part is not clear to us. One possibility is that it has to do with the production of organic material in the interstellar medium there where the stars are formed. Another explanation involves the growth of molecules on the surface of certain minerals such as magnetite. Star-forming regions (and planets, because they are built together), are often bathed in vast amounts of ultraviolet light; the closest example is in the Orion belt. The way this light is absorbed by matter causes one form of amino acids to be more easily destroyed than the other. In this way, we would have that the light in the regions where stars are born would be generating an excess of some molecules compared to others. Life then, from there, would use what is most abundant to build itself.

Chirality permeates many areas of modern science and is especially important in fundamental particle physics and the process known as parity violation.

But this kind of preference for a certain kind of symmetry is not restricted to kisses and amino acids. Chirality permeates many areas of modern science and is especially important in fundamental particle physics and the process known as parity violation. Parity in a system of interacting particles means replacing that system with its mirror image. It is a spatial inversion operation that has the effect of changing particles from left to right and vice versa. The beta decay in atomic nuclei (weak nuclear force) does not follow, it is said that violates the principle of parity, in contrast to other fundamental physical forces such as gravity and electromagnetism. This process does not occur with the same probability as your image in the mirror. As a consequence of this, it is observed that the beta particles emitted by radioactive nuclei are intrinsically asymmetric: electrons left-handed they are formed preferentially in relation to “right-handed” electrons. Chirality exists in the realm of elementary particles.

In engineering it is almost universally adopted that all screws are screwed in the same direction. At least on Earth, life behaves the same way with its molecules, its sine qua non seems to be his predilection for molecules on this side of the mirror.

Eva Villaver She is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB / CSIC-INTA).

Cosmic Void It is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than 1 atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up of Pablo G. Pérez González, researcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sánchez Blázquez, Professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Y Eva Villaver, researcher at the Center for Astrobiology.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.