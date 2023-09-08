In space missions, the discovery of extraterrestrial life has always been the “holy grail” to seek. Now, Dirk Schulze-Makuch of the Technical University of Berlin says NASA may have already made this incredible discovery some 50 years ago, during the historic Viking mission to Mars. And not only that, he may have accidentally destroyed it. Schulze-Makuch believes that adding water to Martian soil during an experiment may have “drowned” potential life forms there. This test, known as the Viking Labeled Release experiment, initially showed positive signs of metabolism, but a related investigation found no traces of organic material. The water containing a nutrient solution may have been too abundant, causing any microorganisms to die.

A terrestrial comparison is provided by the Atacama Desert, where some microbes, living inside salt rocks, do not need rain to survive. Absurdly, an excessive amount of water could destroy them. This desert environment on Earth bears striking similarities to the Martian landscape. The Viking 1 and Viking 2 probes landed on Mars on July 20 and September 3, 1976, respectively, equipped with sophisticated research instruments. Although some tests have given conflicting results, small quantities of chlorinated organics have nevertheless been identified. Schulze-Makuch, in an op-ed for BigThink, described these results as “staggering.”

In a 2007 study, the professor suggested that life on Mars might contain hydrogen peroxide in their cells, which, when exposed to water, could kill such microorganisms. Also, another experiment, “Pyrolytic Release”, gave positive results. Schulze-Makuch’s theory is not isolated. Research in 2016 by experts at Arizona State University and the National Institutes of Health reached similar conclusions, suggesting that microorganisms on Mars may have adapted to its extreme conditions. Although the Viking missions ended their broadcasts decades ago, their legacy remains. The possibility that they discovered, and then lost, evidence of life on Mars continues to tickle the minds of space enthusiasts and scientists. The debate about the presence of life on Mars, and whether we really found it half a century ago, remains open and fascinating.