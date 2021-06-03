Life on Mars – an exciting idea for many space enthusiasts. A scientist now explains that NASA has inadvertently contributed to making it a reality.

Munich – Is there life on Mars? At least not what NASA might be hoping to find, and certainly not what it was expecting. Because the US space agency could have brought living beings to Mars without having noticed. At least that is what the scientist Christopher Mason makes.

Compared to the BBC explains the genomics, physiologist and biophysicist at Cornell University in New York State his theory: A total of 30 spaceships and rovers have landed on Mars and have left their mark on the red planet. At the moment there is the Perseverance, which landed on the surface on February 18th. China has also landed on Mars.

The robot only covers a maximum of 152 meters an hour, but while it is there, the robot touches a piece of earth on Mars. And even if NASA takes extreme precautions and carries out rigorous protocols for the sterile cleanliness of the robots before their journey into space, the proportion of biomass brought from the earth cannot be kept at zero. Therefore it is inevitable: there are already earthen microbes on Mars. Especially since Mason doesn’t mention that the Chinese cleanliness protocols could be less rigorous than the Americans’.

Scientists: Microbes from Earth are likely to mutate quickly on Mars

Mason’s research field is the molecular and genetic effect that human constant contact with space has via space travel. While his work is purely theoretical, there is an alarming burden of proof. If it turns out to be true, the considerations go further: microbes from Earth are likely to mutate quickly under the new conditions on Mars. They should then look like new microbes to NASA. The Mars ecosystem could be out of whack.

The other way around, it could soon be so far: In 2028 a mission is to start on Mars, which is to bring samples back from there to Earth for the first time. (cg)

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / dpa / NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS