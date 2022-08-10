





How did oxygen appear on Earth? A basic and abundant element on our current planet, O2 was not always around. In fact, until then it was believed to have arisen along with the first forms of life, in a coincidence as a result of photosynthesis in plants. However, research shows that geological accidents may have generated this element.

Still, the plant hypothesis is still regarded as the “Great Oxidation Event” that allowed the emergence of complex life forms on Earth, the displacement of fault lines may have produced oxygen before photosynthesis, helping the emergence of microbes and other primitive life forms.

In fact, the geological event would have generated hydrogen peroxide, a common source of O2 in early Earth times. Although hydrogen peroxide impairs microbial life at high intensities, it also provides an important source of oxygen in moderate amounts.

“While previous research has suggested that small amounts of hydrogen peroxide and other oxidants can be formed by stressing or crushing rocks in the absence of oxygen, this is the first study to show the vital importance of warm temperatures in maximizing hydrogen peroxide generation. hydrogen,” says Jordan Stone, lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Newcastle.

According to the researchers, the constant shifting of the Earth’s crust creates cracks and crevices throughout the subsoil of tectonically active areas. These cracks and crevices are particularly sensitive, experts say. So when water runs into imperfections, it can cause a major reaction.

Simulation of the primordial Earth

The study authors tested these reactions with rocks common in Earth’s early crust, including granite, basalt and peridotite. They crushed rocks and added water to the fragments under oxygen-free conditions at a range of different temperatures. Their simulations at high temperatures produced hydrogen peroxide and therefore oxygen.

While these temperatures may seem inhospitable to life, they actually set the ideal conditions for a type of microbe called a hyperthermophile, which was one of the first forms of life on Earth.

“This research shows that defects in crushed rock and minerals can behave very differently from how you would expect more ‘perfect’ mineral surfaces to react,” says Jon Telling, senior author of the study and a professor at the University of Newcastle.

“All these mechanochemical reactions need to generate hydrogen peroxide. Therefore, oxygen comes from the reaction between water and rocks crushed at high temperatures, which took place on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis and which may have influenced chemistry and microbiology in warm environments, seismically active regions where life may have first evolved. ,” says Telling.

