A man who dived into shallow water in Amsterdam in the summer of 2020 suffered a spinal cord injury and is therefore still unable to walk. The municipality must pay 33-year-old Peter van Burk compensation of 75,000 euros plus other costs because there was insufficient warning. The court decided this, as can be read in a judgment published on Monday.

#Life #Peter #collapses #diving #drama #municipality #appears #partly #blame #39It #unbearable39